Historic stamps showcase opens at Diyarbakır Cultural Route Festival

The General Directorate of PTT is showcasing 303 stamps, highlighting significant developments from 1863 to the present, at the Diyarbakır Cultural Route Festival.

The exhibition, titled "In the Light of Stamps: Following History," features stamps related to the War of Independence and Atatürk, as well as themes like national defense, important projects, nature, sports, tourism, and cultural heritage.

Rıdvan Acar, the Chief Director of PTT Diyarbakır, stated that all significant developments since 1863 have been commemorated through stamps. He noted that the exhibition includes stamps unique to Diyarbakır, including one issued in honor of the 100th anniversary of the death of the local writer and poet Ziya Gökalp.

Acar recalled that the first stamp was printed in 1862 and added, "Since then, we have stamped every moment onto stamps. Stamps are still widely used; our official institutions evaluate all their communications through postal services. This is the first time we have held such an exhibition in Diyarbakır, and we plan to repeat it."

He emphasized that in the past 20 years, all services provided by the state have also been reflected in stamps, including significant projects like TOGG and Marmaray. Special stamps continue to be printed to commemorate historical events and locations.

Visitor Seval Atasoy expressed her admiration for the exhibition, stating that the stamps provide access to different information. "I saw a photo of the Karakaya Dam on a stamp. I live in that area. I was both surprised and very pleased," she said.

Another visitor, Perihan Kırmızı, noted that she had never seen so many stamps together before and appreciated the depiction of important events in Türkiye on stamps. "It's wonderful that these stamps are being exhibited in Diyarbakır. Through these stamps, I felt history deep within me," she stated.