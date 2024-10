Türkiye will host the third 3+3 format meeting on the South Caucasus in Istanbul on Friday, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host the meeting that will be attended by his counterparts from Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Armenia, a ministry statement said.

The first talks in the 3+3 format were held in Moscow in December 2021 at the deputy foreign ministers' level, also without Georgia's participation.