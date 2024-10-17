UN CHIEF WARNS OF INTOLERABLE LOOMING FAMINE IN GAZA AMID ISRAELS AID RESTRICTIONS

Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in the northern Gaza Strip, September 11, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned of "intolerable" looming famine in the Gaza Strip.

"Alarmed by today's IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) report findings that high displacement and restrictions on humanitarian aid flows mean people in Gaza are facing catastrophic levels of hunger," Guterres wrote on X.

Reacting to the latest findings from the UN's IPC report, Guterres stressed the gravity of the crisis, saying: "Famine looms. This is intolerable."

Guterres further said that "crossing points must open immediately, bureaucratic impediments must be removed, and law and order restored so UN agencies can deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance."

According to the latest IPC report, approximately 345,000 Gazans are at risk of facing "catastrophic" levels of hunger due failing aid deliveries.

The report also said that the level of aid provided to Gaza in September dropped to its lowest point since March.