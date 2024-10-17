UN human rights chief warns forcible transfer of civilians in North Gaza may constitute 'war crime'

Palestinians transport their belongings as they flee areas north of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The UN high commissioner for human rights on Thursday raised grave concerns over the potential forcible transfer of civilians in northern Gaza, which Israel ordered on Sept. 6, warning that such actions could constitute a "war crime."

Saying that the world is in "a dangerous period in history," Volker Turk told a news conference in New York that the "disregard and disrespect for international humanitarian law, for international human rights law, is reaching a deafening crescendo."

He emphasized that human rights should be at the core of every discussion at the UN, adding that the subject is "particularly crucial" in light of developments in the Middle East over the past year.

On the latest findings in a UN report on food insecurity and malnutrition, Turk described the findings as "beyond terrifying," and said Israel was principally responsible for the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"They show that the number of people at catastrophic levels of hunger is expected to double in the coming months, and the risk of famine persists across the whole of Gaza," he said.

Urging the international community to prevent "catastrophic levels of hunger" in Gaza, Turk said: "This crisis is principally the consequences of decisions made by the Israeli authorities. It is in their power to change the situation urgently."

Saying "the occupying power Israel" is obligated under international humanitarian law to facilitate the flow of food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Turk stressed that, "unfortunately, the reality on the ground is that there is only a trickle of aid getting into Gaza."

He further expressed "serious concerns" over the mass displacement of civilians in Gaza "not meeting the requirements of international law for evacuation on imperative military grounds."

"Forcible transfer of a large part of the population of North Gaza would amount to a war crime. I call on Israel immediately to facilitate the massive influx of humanitarian aid that is needed across all parts of Gaza," Turk said.

'ILLOGIC MUST END'



On Lebanon, Turk affirmed that attacks on UN peacekeepers "are in breach of international law and may also constitute war crimes."

"This illogic, and I call it illogic, escalation must end," he said, just days after Israeli attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon injured several of the UN soldiers.

Asked about whether he has been in contact with Israeli officials, Turk said that he and his office have tried to establish communication, but described it as "very complex relationship with Israel."

Turk said he had written to the Israeli government several times, expressing his intention to document the events of Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian group Hamas carried out a cross-border attack, but had not received any response.

On Israel's targeting of journalists, he said: "Journalists, especially those who work in war zones, are extra human rights defenders."

Turk stressed that without journalists, they too would not be able to do their work, underscoring the paramount importance of protecting journalists.

He also noted that countries supplying arms have responsibilities under the Geneva Conventions, emphasizing the need to ensure that these weapons are not used to commit war crimes or crimes against humanity.

'NEED TO COME BACK TO FUNDAMENTAL VALUES'



Asked by Anadolu about Germany requesting a document to confirm that arms exported to Israel would not be used to commit genocide, Turk said: "When it comes to these obligations on the international humanitarian law, it's important to have compliance frameworks and human rights due diligence in place. This leads from assurances to the actual analysis of what is happening on the ground. For this to happen, it depends always what type of arms are used for what purpose."

Pointing to ongoing conflicts across the globe, including the Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan, and Myanmar, Turk urged the international community to prevent disaster.

Saying that there was an erosion after World War II that gradually led to the acceptance of civilian deaths in warfare, Turk said: "If you have the pushing to the edges of the acceptance of civilian casualties in war and conflict, and you sort of get used to the fact that war is the answer to everything, I fear for the world."

"We need to come back to the fundamental values," he said, stressing the importance of human rights for everyone in the world.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

More than 42,400 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.















