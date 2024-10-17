Biden says U.S. helped Israel track Hamas leader Sinwar

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Washington helped Israel track down Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Shortly after the October 7 [2023] massacres, I directed Special Operations personnel and our intelligence professionals to work side-by-side with their Israeli counterparts to help locate and track Sinwar and other Hamas leaders hiding in Gaza," Biden said in a statement, referring to a cross-border attack last year by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people, followed over the last year by Israeli attacks killing over 42,400 Palestinians in Gaza.

The statement came after Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that Sinwar was killed in a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Biden said Sinwar was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis, Palestinians, Americans, and citizens from over 30 countries, also accusing him of being the mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

"This is a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world," the U.S. president said.

Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said: "It was with American intelligence help that many of these leaders, including Sinwar, were hunted and tracked, flushed out of their hiding places and put on the run."

Speaking onboard of Air Force One en route to Germany with Biden, Sullivan said, "Sinwar was plainly on the run."

Biden also voiced his support for Israel to eliminate the leadership and military structure of Hamas, saying, "Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7."

"There is now the opportunity for a 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike," he said.

"Yahya Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle to achieving all of those goals. That obstacle no longer exists. But much work remains before us," Biden added.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Israel has a right to defend itself, and the threat Hamas poses to Israel must be eliminated.

"Today there is clear progress toward that goal. Hamas is decimated and its leadership is eliminated. This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza, and it must end such that Israel is secure. The hostages are released," she said.

"The suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination, and it is time for the day after to begin without Hamas in power," Harris added.

In August, Sinwar became Hamas' political chief, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president on July 31.



















