Türkiye to host International Astronautical Congress in 2026

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır visited the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), the world's largest space conference, held in Milan, Italy. He announced that Türkiye will host the IAC in Antalya in 2026.

In a social media post, Kacır noted that this year's congress, the 75th edition, will take place in Antalya in 2026. Highlighting the significance of the IAC, he emphasized that the event brings together national space agencies, industry leaders, and academics from around the world for productive discussions.

Kacır mentioned that Turkish companies participated in the congress, stating, "In the Turkish pavilion, our country's leading institutions and firms in space and defense technologies showcase our pride projects, our Space Program, and promote IAC 2026 in Antalya. We will continue to strengthen our international cooperation to become a leading country in space activities and achieve the goals of our National Space Program."