Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK/YPG leaders in northwestern Syria

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralized" two senior members of the terrorist group PKK/YPG in northwestern Syria, according to security sources.

The so-called ringleaders of the terror group, Hüseyin Öztürk and Vidan Fate, were targeted in an operation in the Tel Rifaat region, security sources said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operation was part of Türkiye's broader campaign aimed at ensuring national security and regional stability.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



