Turkish foreign minister meets Arab League secretary-general

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday met in the capital Ankara with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

No further information was given about the meeting.

Earlier, Aboul Gheit was also received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex in Ankara. During their talks, Erdoğan stressed the need to impose "a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel to increase pressure."

Last November the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation formed a Gaza Contact Group to help stop the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace in the enclave, which now has been battered for over a year by a devastating Israeli offensive, killing over 42,000 people and injuring more than 99,000.