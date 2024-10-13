Turkish parliament speaker meets with UAE Federal National Council speaker

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Sunday met with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the 149th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Geneva.

Kurtulmuş said that the main agenda of his last meeting with Ghobash was the Palestine issue and in today's meeting the focus remains on addressing the problems of the Palestinian people, stopping the genocide, providing urgent aid, ensuring a cease-fire and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

He said they would not forget Ghobash's participation in the large Palestine rally held in Istanbul, emphasizing the need for joint steps with the UAE to ensure peace in the region.

He also invited Ghobash to visit Türkiye.