Five arrested in illegal border crossings in Türkiye

Five individuals attempting to cross illegally from Türkiye to Greece and from Syria to Türkiye have been apprehended, including two affiliated with FETÖ and one with the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organization.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense stated on social media:

"Our fight against illegal crossings continues to ensure the security of our borders. Five individuals trying to cross illegally from our country to Greece and from Syria to our country were captured by our border units. Investigations revealed that two of the apprehended individuals are linked to FETÖ, while one is a member of the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organization."