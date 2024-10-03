Türkiye, North Macedonia share some common views on regional, global issues: Turkish parliament speaker

Türkiye and North Macedonia share some common views on regional and global issues, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said on Thursday.

It is significant that Afrim Gashi chose to visit Türkiye first after taking office, demonstrating the importance he places on the country, Kurtulmuş said at a joint press conference with the speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia following their one-on-one and delegation-level meetings in the capital.

During a meeting, Kurtulmuş expressed the pleasure of welcoming Gashi and his delegation to the Turkish parliament in Ankara.

Kurtulmuş expressed hope that relations between the two countries would continue to improve in the future.

He also highlighted the historical and cultural similarities between the two countries.

The presence of citizens of North Macedonian descent in Türkiye and Turkish descent in North Macedonia serves as a strong bridge for greater cooperation between the two nations, Kurtulmuş said.



















