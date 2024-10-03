Danish retailer Flying Tiger Copenhagen opens first store in Türkiye

Danish variety store chain Flying Tiger Copenhagen has opened its first store in Türkiye at the Kanyon Shopping Mall in Istanbul, marking the company's entry into the Turkish market.

With operations in 37 countries, the brand offers a range of products including home decor, kitchenware, toys, and stationery. Known for its quirky designs and affordable prices, Flying Tiger aims to cater to all age groups and provide creative, cost-effective solutions for Turkish consumers.

The company has ambitious plans for Türkiye, with 10 stores set to open by the end of 2024 in cities including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Bursa. In the long term, it aims to establish over 100 stores across the country.

'AFFORDABLE AND FUN'



Flying Tiger Copenhagen CEO Martin Jermiin highlighted Türkiye's strategic importance to the company's global growth.

"Our global growth strategy is built on a strong European core with nearly 1,000 stores, and in the next five years, we are planning to open another 1,000 stores internationally in growth markets. Türkiye is central to this plan, as we expect it to become our largest growth market outside of our core market," Jermiin told Anadolu after the opening ceremony.

Jermiin said the brand's identity aligns well with Türkiye's dynamic and youthful market. "We're very happy to be here. Türkiye is an energetic, young market, which fits perfectly with who we are as a brand-quirky, fun, and very Scandinavian in our design. I hope that the Turkish consumers will see us as such."

SUSTAINABILITY AS A CORE PRINCIPLE



Jermiin emphasized Flying Tiger's commitment to sustainability, a key aspect of the brand's global operations.

"We are one of the most sustainable retailers in the world and it's very central to who we are not only because of our background in Scandinavia but also because it's both morally and business-wise the right thing to do," he said, adding that this ethos extends to their Turkish operations as well.

He stressed the importance of affordability, especially in the current economic climate.

"We want to be the affordable choice so that you always want some fun and nice design and some sustainability in your life. Our consumers here will look at the products and find that the product is unique and also affordable," Jermiin said.

RAPID EXPANSION PLANS



Flying Tiger has partnered with Turkish company Karaca for its expansion in the country, with an agreement to open 110 stores over the next five years.

Jermiin, however, indicated that the timeline could accelerate depending on the initial performance. "We are planning to go to most of the cities. The beauty of our partnership with Karaca is that we know how to make the Danish Flying Tiger concept come to life and Karaca is a fantastic partner which knows the Turkish market inside out," he said.

Flying Tiger Türkiye Country Manager Sami Hotak echoed Jermiin's optimism, explaining that preparations for the brand's entry into Türkiye had been ongoing for the past year.

"We've been planning this for a long time, and it's exciting to finally see it come to life. After the Kanyon store, we'll be opening another location in Galataport Istanbul tomorrow, followed by stores in Ankara and other cities by the end of the year."

Hotak said the retailer will introduce up to 500 new products to Turkish stores each month, refreshing a significant portion of its stock regularly.

"We will be offering a wide variety of products, from Halloween items to seasonal collections for events like Valentine's Day and Ramadan," he said.

The company also plans to develop products specifically for the Turkish market, including city-themed tote bags for Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara, and Bursa, with more localized products to follow as the brand grows in the region.

"Collaboration between Karaca and Flying Tiger is not only about retail expansion but also about learning and sharing experiences as we both grow in international markets," Hotak said.