2 ships collide in Istanbul Strait, no casualties

Two cargo ships collided in the Istanbul Strait on Thursday, damaging both ships but resulting in no casualties.

The ships were navigating closely off Istanbul's Üsküdar coast.

The 80-meter cargo ship named AYED 1, traveling from Batumi to Saudi Arabia, and the 180-meter bulk carrier named BUNUN ACE, en route from Spain to Batumi, brushed against each other.

The damaged ships will be towed to the Ahırkapı Anchorage Area.

Following the incident, tugboats and the rescue boat belonging to the Turkish Coastal Safety Directorate were dispatched to the area.

























