Turkish president receives prime minister of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ünal Üstel on Wednesday in Ankara.

The meeting at the Presidential Complex was attended by several senior officials, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, TRNC Ambassador to Ankara İsmet Korukoğlu, Türkiye's Ambassador to Lefkosa Yasin Ekrem Serim and Akif Cağatay Kılıç, senior advisor to the Turkish president on foreign policy and security.

Details of the discussions were not immediately released.