Erdoğan: 'Türkiye aims to be hub for advanced technologies by 2053'

Erdoğan expressed pride in Türkiye's progress in innovation over the years, stating, "Thanks to the vision we have implemented step by step, we have risen 31 places in the Global Innovation Index ranking over the past 11 years. We also rank above the upper-middle-income country average in terms of human capital and research, infrastructure, market development, knowledge and technology outputs, and creative outputs."

He emphasized that Türkiye has reached a point where it can produce advanced technologies, highlighting that the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office's efforts have led to Türkiye ranking first in key brand and industrial design indicators.

"This undoubtedly reflects Türkiye's determination to create a dynamic and strong innovation ecosystem. The 2024-2026 Türkiye Global Innovation Index Roadmap we published this year will promote investments in this area and contribute to our innovative economic growth targets."

Recalling that one of the goals in the 12th Development Plan covering 2024-2028 is to be among the top 10 countries in the Global Innovation Index, Erdoğan stated, "With our National Technology Move approach, we have now reached a point where we can develop and produce advanced technologies with our own resources and capabilities. In our 2053 vision, we aim to internalize innovation in science and technology and become a center for advanced technologies."

Erdoğan also pointed out that while taking these steps, Türkiye operates with the principle of not leaving anyone behind in the world to prevent deepening injustices, saying, "We continue to support the United Nations Technology Bank for least developed countries that we host. As I conclude my remarks, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the publication of the Global Innovation Index 2024. I want to reiterate our determination to advance our cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization and to rank higher in the global innovation ecosystem."