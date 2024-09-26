EU Council head urges Israel to recognize true security is impossible without peace

President of the European Council Charles Michel addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday said Israel cannot achieve security without lasting peace.

"I say this to the government of Israel trying to achieve security without peace is impossible," Michel said in his address to the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. "Without peace, there cannot be lasting security. A world that is driven by revenge is a world that is less safe. The Palestinian people have the right to their own state."

"This will continue to result in Israeli security and security of all Jews being undermined, unless such a state is established," he added.

"This will result in polarization and the undermining of the international system, which cannot be underpinned by double standards."

About the conflict in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians since last October, Michel said: "We want an immediate cease-fire, in keeping with the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice."

"The life of every civilian counts," he said, stressing: "We condemn all indiscriminate attacks targeting civilian populations."

"The EU is taking action and wants to do more to achieve lasting peace within the framework of a two-state solution, the endless escalation must end," he emphasized.

"We want a democratic, a strong state of Israel living in peace and security side by side with the Palestinian people," Michel said. "Palestinian people, which should have their own stable and viable state. The Palestinian people deserve respect and dignity."

He also described the Israeli attacks on Lebanon as "irresponsible."

Israel began large-scale airstrikes in Lebanon earlier this week, and is said to be preparing for possible ground assault.

Nearly a year of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah sparked by the war in Gaza has displaced thousands on both sides of the border.