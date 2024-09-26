FOREIGN MINISTER BRIEFS UN GROUP MEETING ABOUT TÜRKIYES MEDIATION EFFORTS

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan briefed a UN group meeting about Ankara's mediation efforts at a time when global crises rising, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Fidan and his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen co-chaired the 14th Ministerial Meeting of the UN Group of Friends of Mediation at the Turkish House in New York.

The closed-door meeting, held under the theme, Staying the Course: Strengthening Mediation in an Environment Where Conflicts Are Transforming, came on the sidelines of the 79th session of UN General Assembly.

The meeting focused on some of the fundamental challenges that are important in the context of mediation, such as encouraging mediation in the face of conflicts, how to identify regions in need of mediation and increase the resources allocated to this area, and how to adapt to the interconnected nature of ongoing conflicts, according to the sources.

Current issues, including the war in Ukraine and the rising tensions in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East, were also addressed.

Drawing attention to the situation in Gaza, Fidan touched upon the importance of peace-building and mediation activities in the context of conflicts such as the Ukraine war and the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the sources added.

Fidan pointed out that every conflict has its own characteristics, and remaining indifferent to these conflicts is not an option, according to the sources.

The minister underlined that international law must be followed to establish peace, and the international community must take responsibility in this regard.

The Group of Friends of Mediation was formed following the Mediation for Peace Initiative launched jointly by Türkiye and Finland in 2010.

It takes on a crucial role for keeping peace mediation on the agenda at this particular moment in time when the conflicts are getting more complex worldwide.

FIDAN HOLDING SIDELINE MEETINGS WITH COUNTERPARTS



The Turkish foreign minister continues to carry out intensive diplomacy in New York, where he has met his counterparts to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues.

Fidan held a closed-door meeting with Peter Szijjarto, foreign affairs and trade minister of Hungary, at the Turkish House.

Later, he met Igli Hasani, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania.

Separately, Fidan held talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

Further information on the meetings was not immediately provided.