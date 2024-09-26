Israel to receive $8.7 billion military aid package from U.S.: Defense Ministry

Israel said Thursday that it is set to receive a military aid package from the U.S. totaling $8.7 billion.

The package coincides with the fourth consecutive day of extensive Israeli strikes against Lebanon, described as the largest since the 2006 war in Lebanon.

"Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Major General Eyal Zamir, has concluded negotiations in Washington for a substantial $8.7 billion U.S. aid package to support Israel's ongoing military efforts," the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement. "The package comprises $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been transferred to the IMoD (Israeli Ministry of Defense), and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and an advanced laser system.

Israel possesses several missile interception systems, including David's Sling, Arrow and the Iron Dome.

The statement noted that under the agreement, the funds and equipment mentioned are expected to be delivered soon.

Despite polls showing more than half of Americans believe military aid to Israel should be restricted, Washington continues to provide significant military assistance to Tel Aviv.

Israel has pounded Lebanon since early Monday in strikes that have killed at least 677 victims and injured more than 2,500 others, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

The Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught against Gaza, which has killed more than 41,500 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.