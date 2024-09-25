Türkiye, Pakistan to take steps to develop ties: President Erdoğan

Türkiye and Pakistan will continue to take mutual steps to develop ties in many areas, particularly the defense industry and economy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

Erdoğan received Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Noting that it is important to enhance efforts to stop Israel's attacks in the Gaza Strip, Erdoğan told Sharif that "Türkiye continues to increase its efforts to ensure a permanent cease-fire, to lead the way to peace, and to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The president also presented his book 'A Fairer World is Possible' to Sharif.

























