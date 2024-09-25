Turkish first lady meets with daughter of Malcolm X in New York

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan Tuesday met with Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of U.S. civil rights leader Malcolm X, at the Turkish House in New York.

During the meeting, the first lady highlighted the global impact of Malcolm X's struggle for freedom, equality, and justice, as well as his inspirational role in movements against injustice worldwide, according to presidential sources.

The two also discussed the similarities between Malcolm X's fight and the human rights and justice efforts of Turkish activist Sule Yüksel Senler. They considered potential collaborative projects with the foundation established to preserve Senler's legacy.

"We came together at the Turkish House with Ilyasah Shabazz, the precious daughter of Malcolm X, who is a symbol of the fight against racism in American history," the first lady said on X.

They also touched upon the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center and exchanged ideas about cooperation with the Sule Yuksel Senler Foundation.

Senler, one of the most renowned names in Muslim women's struggle for religious freedom, died in 2019. The foundation with the same name was established one year later to honor her.