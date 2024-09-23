Erdoğan highlights unity and cultural preservation at Turkish-American community event

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his happiness at reuniting with representatives of the Turkish-American community during an evening event organized by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC) in New York.

Thanking TASC for hosting the event, Erdoğan congratulated its representatives for their efforts to introduce Türkiye, its culture, and values to American society, and for protecting national interests through "citizen diplomacy."

He praised the businessmen and entrepreneurs who are a source of pride for Türkiye due to their achievements in trade and the economy, stating: "Your unity and solidarity are crucial for advancing the interests of the Turkish community at both local and federal levels. The 'Turkish Day Parades' and festivals you organize across America contribute to promoting our country to American friends. Additionally, you play an important role in passing on our national identity to younger generations. You are already aware of the importance of our citizens abroad holding onto our faith and cultural values. I remind our citizens wherever they are: we fully support integration, but we equally oppose assimilation. We want our citizens to excel in every field, to succeed, and to contribute to the society they live in. However, we do not want our people to lose their identity, core values, and beliefs. While existing in the society you live in, never forget your language, culture, and essence. I know that the Turkish-American community is in a good position in this regard, and I am pleased about that."

Erdoğan highlighted that Türkiye is among the countries fighting the hardest against the scourge of terrorism, both on the ground and at the negotiating table, saying:

"The support you provide in our struggle against terrorist organizations, especially FETÖ and PKK, is very important for the Turkish community in America. Members of terrorist organizations directly or indirectly target not only our country's interests but also our citizens abroad, their businesses, and civil society organizations. Members of these organizations, who try to gain benefits by drowning American decision-makers and business circles in lies, are also attempting to incite divisions within the Turkish community. I expect you to be vigilant against those who act as voluntary extras in every anti-Türkiye operation. We did not fall for their games yesterday, and we will continue to be very cautious. We will fight against these traitors, whose sole aim is to harm Türkiye and the Turkish nation, who attempt to coup against the will of the people and have the blood of our citizens on their hands, through legal means to the fullest extent."