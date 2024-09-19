Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ terrorist group ringleader in northern Iraq

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" Halil Yigit, a ringleader of the terrorist group PKK in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, according to security sources.

The MIT found that Yigit, codenamed Hogir Pirosi, was one of the ringleaders responsible for northern Iraq's Gara region in the terrorist PKK.

He organized attacks on Turkish security forces under the instructions of the terror group's senior ringleaders.

Once his location was pinpointed, Yigit was neutralized in an operation by the MIT.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, to plot attacks on Türkiye.

Yigit began his terror activities in rural areas of Türkiye's southeastern border province of Sirnak in 2007 and took part in armed and improvised explosive device attacks in Sirnak's Silopi district.

He also operated within the terrorist group YPG in Syria in 2018.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.