Türkiye emphasizes domestic communication systems amid regional security concerns

Sources from Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense stated that following Israel's digital terror attack in Lebanon, "The Turkish Armed Forces only use domestic and national communication systems and software. If a third party is involved in the production process, additional detailed control mechanisms are implemented."

The Ministry held its Weekly Press Briefing, where officials addressed questions after the meeting.

Regarding images from the graduation ceremony of the Army Command School, ministry sources commented, "The process initiated regarding the images shared with the public after the Army Command School Flag Transfer and Graduation Ceremony is ongoing. Maintaining and ensuring discipline within the Turkish Armed Forces is essential. As we have previously emphasized, our forces view incidents through a discipline perspective and carry out actions within the relevant legal framework."

On the issue of whether the Turkish Armed Forces took precautions after Israel's explosions of pagers and radios in Lebanon, ministry sources stated, "We only utilize domestic and national communication systems and software. If a third party is involved in any way in the production process, we implement additional detailed control mechanisms in the procurement and production process. We continuously review measures in light of lessons learned from operations and events, such as those in Ukraine and Lebanon . We are conducting necessary investigations regarding this incident. The Turkish Armed Forces have become significantly stronger in communication, information systems, electronic warfare, and cyber fields with the support of Turkish engineers in recent years."

When asked about the impact of Iran's decision to deport 2 million migrants and whether they would come to Türkiye , the sources said, "Deportation refers to sending individuals from the country they are in to their country of citizenship, a transit country, or another country via law enforcement. It is incorrect to conclude that these migrants will come to Türkiye based on Iran's decision to deport them. Our borders are protected by advanced technological systems. Thanks to strict measures, the number of illegal migrants attempting to cross our borders is at its lowest level in the past five years. We view Iran's increased measures regarding migrants positively. It is important to be cautious against those trying to create disinformation around this issue."