New York Metropolitan Museum delegation pay visit to Yıldız Holding

A delegation from the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), one of the largest and most prestigious museums in the world, visited Yıldız Holding's campus in Çamlıca to view the art collection housed there. The team, composed of influential figures guiding the work of The Met, was hosted by Murat Ülker, Chairman of the Board of pladis. Joining the visit were Ali Ülker, Chairman of the Board of Yıldız Holding, and Salman Amin, CEO of pladis.

The Met team, who admired the expansive art collection, had the opportunity to experience not only Yıldız Holding's collection of rare Islamic and contemporary artworks but also a selection of archaeological pieces that offer a journey through human history.

"WE EXPERIENCED THE JOY OF COMING TOGETHER THROUGH THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE OF ART AND SHARING OUR CULTURAL HERITAGE"



Murat Ülker mentioned that during a recent visit to The Met, he had invited the management team to Istanbul and to Yıldız Holding's Çamlıca campus.

He said, "Last month, I did a GOYA tour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and invited the team to visit our art collection at Yıldız Holding. Together with The Met team, who visited our Çamlıca campus, we had the opportunity to tour the 'Speaking Letters' exhibition, which features calligraphy from the Yıldız Holding Art Collection, as well as our exhibitions of contemporary art and archaeological artifacts. Through this valuable visit, we experienced the joy of coming together through the universal language of art and sharing our cultural heritage. As we examined the rare works of many esteemed artists in our collection alongside The Met Museum team, we witnessed the journey of art from the past to the present. The elegance of traditional calligraphy and the innovative spirit of contemporary art came together beautifully in this special meeting.

Later, we showcased the beauty of our beloved city Istanbul with a Bosphorus tour. As I always say, art has a unifying power, teaching us to look through different lenses and offering healing. I would like to thank The Met Museum team for their kind visit and pleasant conversations. We were delighted to host them."

ABOUT THE YILDIZ HOLDING ART COLLECTION



The Yıldız Holding Art Collection contains nearly 2,000 works, with approximately 500 traditional and 800 contemporary pieces. Last year, the collection was further enriched with an invaluable selection of 674 different historical artifacts registered with the Istanbul Archaeological Museums.

This collection, reflecting the heritage of Anatolian civilizations, includes artifacts dating from 3500 BCE to the late Ottoman Empire, spanning the Bronze and Iron Ages, as well as the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, and Seljuk periods.

The Yıldız Holding Art Collection is open to art enthusiasts at the permanent exhibition halls on the Yıldız Holding Çamlıca campus and can be visited free of charge throughout the year by appointment. Yıldız Holding also shares selections from its collection in various cities across Türkiye, serving its mission of bringing art to the public and generating social benefit.















