KIZILELMA PT-3 unmanned combat aircraft completes wheel-cutting test

The unmanned combat aircraft KIZILELMA PT-3 has successfully completed its wheel-cutting test.

Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman of Baykar, shared test footage on his social media account. He noted that the third prototype of KIZILELMA has undergone both design and structural changes. The latest modifications include the transition to a new engine configuration for the PT-3.

This engine features afterburner capability and supersonic flight capability.

It boasts a flight endurance of 5 hours and can take off and land on short-deck aircraft carriers. The PT-3 tests are being conducted in Tekirdağ Çorlu.

The aircraft, equipped with a more powerful AI-322F engine featuring an afterburner system, is also expected to make its first flight soon.