MEXICOS 214TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATED IN ISTANBUL

A reception was held Sunday in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul to celebrate the 214th anniversary of Mexico's independence.

Hosted by Mexico's Consul General in Istanbul, Maria Isabel Arvide, the event took place at a hotel and was attended by representatives of foreign missions, students and many guests.

In her speech, Arvide expressed her love and admiration for Istanbul.

"I am a lucky woman. I am grateful to life and to those who made it possible for me to have the unique opportunity of living in Istanbul for four years and four months," she said.

Arvide shared how the city's character filled her soul, recounting the lasting impressions of her experiences on Istanbul's streets and in its markets.

She noted that this speech, made on Mexico's Independence Day, also served as a farewell as she prepares to return to her home country.

Despite her excitement about going back, she said her love for Istanbul will always remain in her heart.

Ending her speech with a tribute to Türkiye's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Arvide thanked the Turkish people and her friends in Istanbul.

"I am taking Istanbul with me. All of you are coming too, and I have an Ataturk portrait because with his clear gaze…his noble generosity, his infinite handsomeness and his love for his country, he will be my companion for life."

The reception concluded with a performance of Mexican music.