Türkiye rescues 18 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by Greece

Turkish security teams in the Aegean province of Izmir rescued 18 irregular migrants on Saturday, including eight children, who had been pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek authorities.

Security teams detained one suspected human trafficker.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command website said a vessel was dispatched near the Seferihisar district after reports of migrants attempting to cross in a rubber boat.

In a separate operation off the coast of Karaburun, authorities intercepted a rubber boat carrying 13 migrants, including two children, and detained a suspected trafficker.

Additionally, 17 migrants were stopped on land in the Cesme district.

All migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for further processing.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.