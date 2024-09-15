EU Delegation to Türkiye hosts concert celebrating shared culture, values

A concert in the Turkish capital of Ankara that was hosted by the EU Delegation to Türkiye, celebrated the power of music, and shared values and culture.

The "Our Shared Culture and Values" concert at Bilkent Odeon was attended by the head of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, Ambassador Thomas Ossowski, Deputy head Jurgis Vilcinskas and other guests.

"Welcome to this beautiful evening where we celebrate music, a universal language that unites us all," Vilcinskas told concertgoers.

He expressed pleasure in introducing the newly-appointed Ossowski and welcomed him and his family to the delegation.

He also thanked Turkish musician, Barbaros, guest artist Cecilia Krull from Spain and the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra for their performances.