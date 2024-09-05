Turkish foreign minister meets business community, politicians in North Macedonia

The Turkish foreign minister on Thursday met with the members of the business community and politicians during his visit to North Macedonia.

Hakan Fidan met with the business community, representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the Turkish community in the capital Skopje, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with members of the VLEN Coalition, Izet Meciti, First Deputy Prime Minister, Bilal Kasami, Mayor of Tetovo & Leader of BESA Movement, Zekeriya Ibrahimi, Leader of Alternativa & Alliance for Albanians MP, Halil Snopce, in Skopje," the ministry said in a separate post on X.

Türkiye was the first country to recognize North Macedonia by its constitutional name and also the first country to appoint an ambassador to Skopje.

Also during this visit to Skopje, Fidan met with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski, and Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan's visit follows his attendance at the South-East European Cooperation Process Summit in June, where he met with Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, North Macedonia's president.