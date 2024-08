Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis and Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares in Brussels.

Fidan's meetings with Gerapetritis and Albares came on the margins of an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Hakan Fidan is paying a one-day visit to Brussels to attend the EU meeting.

No further information was provided by the ministry regarding the meetings.