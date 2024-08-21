UAVs have a great role in fighting fires in Türkiye: They kept watch for 301 hours

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are especially effective in the early detection of fires within the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, served for 301 hours in 258 fires that broke out during the period of 15-18 August.

OGM utilizes advanced technology to combat fires, employing aircraft, helicopters, drones, observation towers, cameras, and fire trucks. The tools used in forest fire management are updated and increased each year.

This year, 105 helicopters, 26 airplanes, and 14 drones are deployed across the country to fight forest fires in Türkiye.

A total of 776 observation towers play a crucial role in detecting fires, while 1,686 fire trucks and 2,655 initial response vehicles are also in use. The firefighting workforce includes 15,500 fire workers, 4,000 technical staff, 5,500 forest rangers, and 122,000 volunteers. Türkiye has also introduced a camera, drone, and AI-supported Decision Support System to aid in fire detection and management.

Drones play a significant role in preventing and responding to fires, especially in observing and detecting forest fires and intervening in growing and developing fires. They are used in narrow and challenging terrain and can perform both horizontal and vertical takeoffs and landings.