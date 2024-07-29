Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5% in global FDI flows by 2028

Türkiye revealed its foreign direct investment (FDI) strategy for the 2024-2028 period for outlining the general framework of the country's policies and guiding the practices in the field.

The main goal of the strategy, revealed via a document titled "Türkiye Foreign Direct Investment Strategy 2024-2028," is to increase the country's share of the FDI pie to 1.5% on the global scale through qualified projects by 2028 and increasing its regional share in FDI inflows to 12%, according to the country's Official Gazette and its Investment Office on Monday.

According to the strategy prepared by the Investment Office, Türkiye, with its dynamic and robust economy, is an important center of attraction for international direct investments, while its geostrategic location at the intersection of Europe, Asia and Africa and world-class transportation infrastructure facilitate companies' access to global markets.

Türkiye also provides the skilled labor force needed by companies with its large talent pool and supports the competitiveness of all sectors.

The country, which has continuously improved its business and investment environment over the last 21 years with investor-friendly reforms, investments in infrastructure and superstructure, and attractive incentives, has become one of the leading destinations for FDIs.

Thanks to its rising economic performance in the 2003-2023 period and the high level of value proposition it offered to investors, Türkiye achieved a significant acceleration in FDI inflows and ranked 2nd in its region with a total FDI inflow of $262 billion.

In the same period, Türkiye increased the number of multinational companies it hosts from 5,600 to more than 80,000 and became a regional economic hub where the production activities of these companies are supported by R&D centers, design teams, logistics bases and management centers.

Türkiye is expected to continue its successful performance in the new period and transform itself from a regional economic hub into a global economic powerhouse.

The strategy report is available at https://www.invest.gov.tr/en/pages/fdi-strategy.aspx.