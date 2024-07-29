Turkish president, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets with Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud within the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Antalya, Türkiye on March 2, 2024. (AA File Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud discussed on Monday bilateral, regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

"During the call, President Erdoğan expressed the importance Türkiye attaches to Somalia's territorial integrity and unity," the communications office said in a statement on X.

Erdoğan said support for Somalia's fight against terrorism will continue, and Türkiye will maintain its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia. Ties between the two have worsened since Ethiopia struck a port deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1.

President Erdoğan said bilateral collaboration in many areas, particularly energy and defense, will continue to advance further.