Türkiye to update medium term program revealed in 2023

Türkiye will update its medium term program (MTP), which was revealed last year, without changes in main framework, the Turkish vice president said on Wednesday.

"The update will be in a single medium term program," Cevdet Yılmaz said in the capital Ankara, adding: "We stick to the main framework we announced in 2023, our basic policy is clear."

"By law, the target is the first week of September," he emphasized.

The MTP will be updated by taking into account the developments and changes in the world and in Türkiye, especially since the main objective of reducing inflation is strongly maintained.

"There are realizations in our structural reform section, there will be a continuation and maybe additions," he explained.

Yılmaz also underlined that the update will be done in a participatory manner.

"All our ministers will hold meetings in their respective fields with those concerned, NGOs, professional organizations and those who have an opinion on this issue," he concluded.

















