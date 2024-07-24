Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss bilateral ties, global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues over the phone, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan expressed his belief that relations between Türkiye and Uzbekistan "will be elevated to a higher level both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms, particularly the Organization of Turkic States," the directorate said on X.

The Turkish president also congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday, it added.

Mirziyoyev paid a visit to Türkiye in June and was received by Erdoğan.