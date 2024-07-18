Türkiye will explore for natural gas and oil in waters of Somalia, energy minister says

An agreement on hydrocarbon exploration and production between Türkiye and Somalia was signed in Istanbul on Thursday, marking another point in close relations between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Somali Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Abdirizak Omar Mohamed in Istanbul.

At the same time, the Turkish energy minister announced Türkiye would send its research vessel Oruç Reis for seismic studies in an area off the Somali coast later this year.

Speaking at the news conference Bayraktar recalled "the significant progress" Türkiye made in the last eight years as it kicked off natural gas exploration efforts with its own means and capabilities, its own ships and drilling and seismic vessels.

Furthermore, he said that as a result of these searches, Türkiye made "a very important natural gas discovery in the Mediterranean and immediately afterward in the Black Sea."

He touched upon the production in Sakarya Gas Field, as well as the increasing output from the oil field in Gabar in southeastern Türkiye. He reiterated the aim of lifting the daily output to 100,000 barrels in the field in the upcoming period.

"But our country's needs are increasing. Our country's needs go far beyond this. For this reason, as I have stated from time to time, Türkiye will enter into a more active process not only in exploration on its own land and sea but also in natural gas and oil exploration in certain geographies and certain countries, through partnerships or on its own, with our own national oil companies and natural gas companies," he was quoted by public broadcaster TRT Haber as saying.

"We see an example of this today. We see that the inter-ministerial agreement we made with Somalia in this hall on March 7, 2024, has become more concrete as of today," he added.

Türkiye and Somalia signed a deal on offshore oil and natural gas cooperation earlier in March, further strengthening ties after agreeing on a defense deal this year.

"We held an inter-delegation meeting with Somalia's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr. Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, in Istanbul. Following the meeting, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and the Somali Petroleum Authority signed the 'Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Agreement Between Türkiye and Somalia'," Bayraktar said separately in a post on X.

"With this agreement, TPAO will carry out exploration activities in three different blocks in the Somali maritime areas. I hope that the agreement will be beneficial for both countries," he added.

Bayraktar during his speech announced that Türkiye would explore natural gas and oil in three blocks in the Somali seas. He added that the MTA Oruç Reis Seismic Research Ship would go to Somalia with support ships at the end of September or the start of October.

"Two of these blocks we are talking about are approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from the land, and the other is 100 kilometers away," he said.

"In the first stage, we will carry out 3D seismic activities in these areas. For this reason, we send our ship Oruç Reis to this region at the end of September and the beginning of October. They will carry out a very important seismic study there that will last for months."

"According to the evaluations that will be made after these studies, we hope that this work will result in a discovery after drilling," he added.

"In these three fields and three blocks that we have determined the sea depth is approximately 2,000 meters, in some places 3,000 meters. Beyond the sea floor, we will carry out a drilling activity of up to 4,000 meters. That is, total drilling activity at some locations will reach 7 kilometers from the sea's surface," the minister explained.

He added that this requires experience, noting that Türkiye would send a team of some 50 people with the vessel to Somalia.

"Not only Oruç Reis but also five support ships will accompany it during this operation. Of course, it would be correct to state that our naval forces will also join these ships here. On this occasion, I hope that this signed agreement will be beneficial for both countries," he said.

In February, Türkiye also signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement with Somalia and will provide maritime security support to help the African country defend its territorial waters.

Türkiye, a close ally of the Horn of Africa nation, has invested in its education, infrastructure and health, and given it extensive humanitarian aid.





















