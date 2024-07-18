Turkish defense minister receives army chief of North Macedonia, ambassador of Northern Cyprus

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Thursday received chief of general staff of North Macedonia, Lt. Gen. Vasko Gjurchinovski, and ambassador of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to Ankara, İsmet Korukoğlu, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said.

Turkish Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak was also present during Güler's reception of Gjurchinovski, who traveled to Ankara at the invitation of Gürak, the ministry said on X.

No further information was provided by the officials regarding the meetings.