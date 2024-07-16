Türkiye’s foreign minister set to visit Niger

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Niger on Wednesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meetings in Niger are expected to address bilateral political and economic relations, along with steps to strengthen and diversify cooperation.

Current developments in the Sahel region and regional issues, such as the Israel-Palestine conflict, will also be discussed.

Fidan will be accompanied by National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Natural Resources and Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, the head of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, and other officials.