Türkiye welcomes reopening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

Türkiye welcomes the resumption of the operations of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital Tehran, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said early Tuesday.

"We consider the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, and the restoration of diplomatic ties to the normal level as important for the region's stability and the spirit of cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have seen ups and downs over the years, with tensions spiraling after a January 2023 attack on the embassy in the Iranian capital, where a gunman stormed the mission, killing the security officer in charge and wounding two others in what Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev denounced as a "terrorist act."

Azerbaijan evacuated its staff and their family members from the mission after the attack and has also advised its citizens against traveling to Iran.