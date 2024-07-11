 Contact Us
Turkish president, new British premier meet in U.S.

Published July 11,2024
(AA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Thursday for the first time in the U.S.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the last day of a NATO summit in Washington where NATO leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary.

No further information was disclosed about the meeting.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdoğan and Starmer after he became prime minister last week when his Labour Party won the House of Commons by a landslide, capturing 412 of the chamber's 650 seats.