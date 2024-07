Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the U.S.

Erdoğan and Meloni held a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of a three-day NATO summit, where 32 leaders on Tuesday gathered in Washington DC to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary.

No further information was shared about the meeting between Erdoğan and Meloni.