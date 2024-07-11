ISTANBUL AIRPORT WAS EUROPES BUSIEST AIR HUB LAST WEEK

Türkiye's Istanbul Airport remained the busiest air hub in Europe on July 1-7 with an average of 1,500 daily flights, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol) on Thursday.

The figure was down 2% from the prior week, Eurocontrol data showed.

It was followed by Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,412 daily flights, Amsterdam with 1,407 flights, London Heathrow with 1,332 flights, and Frankfurt with 1,322 flights.

Antalya Airport in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city ranked eighth among Europe's busiest air hubs, with 1,040 daily flights last week.

In Europe, a total of 34,461 average daily flights were recorded, slightly up by 0.6% from a week earlier.

The UK was the busiest country, recording 6,267 flights-including overflights-on July 1-7.

Spain followed it with 5,965 flights, Germany with 5,352 flights, France with 4,950 flights, and Italy with 4,714 flights last week.

Türkiye claimed the sixth spot in Europe's busiest countries with 4,011 flights.

Ryanair was the top airline with 3,596 daily flights and easyJet ranked second with 1,829 daily flights. The third-largest average daily flights were handled by Turkish Airlines with 1,598 daily flights.