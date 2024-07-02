Türkiye appoints 2 new ministers

Türkiye replaced the country's health and environment, urbanization and climate change ministers, the Official Gazette announced early Tuesday.

Murat Kurum was appointed as the Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change after incumbent Mehmet Ozhaseki said he had asked to resign due to health problems.

Kurum served in the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry between 2018-2023 before becoming the People's Alliance party's candidate for the mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality during local elections held on March 31.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was replaced by Kemal Memisoglu, who has been serving as provincial health director of Istanbul since 2016.















