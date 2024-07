According to the decision published in the Official Gazette, Murat Kurum has been appointed as the Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, replacing Mehmet Özhaseki whose request for resignation was accepted.



Kemal Memişoğlu has been appointed as the Minister of Health, replacing Fahrettin Koca whose request for resignation was accepted, by the decision of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.