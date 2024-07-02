Turkish defense minister meets Saudi counterpart in Ankara

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met on Tuesday his Saudi counterpart Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, who is in Ankara on an official visit, the National Defense Ministry said.

Güler welcomed Al Saud with an official ceremony at the ministry.

The defense chiefs held an inter-delegation meeting, the ministry said, adding that Turkish Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak and Deputy Defense Minister Bilal Durdalı were also present.

The Saudi minister was earlier received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex.