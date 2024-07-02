Necessary interventions carried out to counter incidents in Türkiye, northern Syria: Security sources

Necessary interventions have been carried out to counter incidents that occurred in various provinces of Türkiye and in nearby northern Syria, security sources said on Tuesday, following a claim that a Syrian national in Türkiye's Kayseri province had sexually abused a Syrian child.

Intervention was carried out "in response to provocations targeting Syrians in Türkiye, (and) disturbances in areas controlled by Turkish forces in northern Syria as well. Incidents targeting Syrians and Syrian-owned businesses were observed throughout the night in Hatay, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Konya, Bursa, and Sultanbeyli district of Istanbul. Similarly, actions were taken against Turkish people on the Syrian side."

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The sources confirmed that the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Interior Ministry, and law enforcement agencies are monitoring the incidents occurring both within Türkiye and in northern Syria in a coordinated manner.

"The individuals and participants involved in provocative actions against the Republic of Türkiye and those attempting to disrupt Türkiye's foreign policy have been apprehended, and necessary procedures have been initiated against them.

"Every person found to be taking part in inflaming these actions will continue to be subject to necessary legal actions. The Republic of Türkiye will not permit any actions against its sovereignty," the sources added.







