 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss latest situation in Gaza, regional risks

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss latest situation in Gaza, regional risks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday had a phone conversation with acting Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri to discuss the Gaza situation and its possible regional impacts.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published June 30,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSS LATEST SITUATION IN GAZA, REGIONAL RISKS
(AA File Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with his acting Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri on the phone to discuss the situation in Gaza and its potential regional impacts.

According to diplomatic sources on Sunday, the conversation between Fidan and Bagheri focused on the latest situation in Gaza and assessed the risk of the violence spreading throughout the region.

Fidan expressed concerns that escalating tensions in Lebanon could negatively affect Iraq and Syria.

Additionally, the two officials exchanged views on counter-terrorism efforts and bilateral issues related to the economy and transportation.