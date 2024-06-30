Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss latest situation in Gaza, regional risks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with his acting Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri on the phone to discuss the situation in Gaza and its potential regional impacts.

According to diplomatic sources on Sunday, the conversation between Fidan and Bagheri focused on the latest situation in Gaza and assessed the risk of the violence spreading throughout the region.

Fidan expressed concerns that escalating tensions in Lebanon could negatively affect Iraq and Syria.

Additionally, the two officials exchanged views on counter-terrorism efforts and bilateral issues related to the economy and transportation.