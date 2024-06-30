Israeli strike kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza City

Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in Gaza City Sunday evening, the Civil Defense Agency said.

The agency said that its medics had retrieved three bodies from the apartment in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the city.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















