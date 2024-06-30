 Contact Us
News Sports England advance to EURO 2024 quarterfinal after beating Slovakia 2-1 in extra time

England advance to EURO 2024 quarterfinal after beating Slovakia 2-1 in extra time

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published June 30,2024
Subscribe
ENGLAND ADVANCE TO EURO 2024 QUARTERFINAL AFTER BEATING SLOVAKIA 2-1 IN EXTRA TIME
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal (REUTERS Photo)

England moved to EURO 2024 quarterfinal after beating Slovakia 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.

Ivan Schranz scored the winner with a close-range finish in the 25th minute, assisted by David Strelec but England equalized the game in the stoppage time with a bicycle kick from Jude Bellingham.

The national teams leveled at 1-1 in the 90 minutes, so the match went to extra time at Arena Auf Schalke.

Harry Kane scored a header to take the lead for England in the 91st minute.

England will take on Switzerland, with a quarterfinal clash taking place on July 6.