England advance to EURO 2024 quarterfinal after beating Slovakia 2-1 in extra time

England moved to EURO 2024 quarterfinal after beating Slovakia 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.

Ivan Schranz scored the winner with a close-range finish in the 25th minute, assisted by David Strelec but England equalized the game in the stoppage time with a bicycle kick from Jude Bellingham.

The national teams leveled at 1-1 in the 90 minutes, so the match went to extra time at Arena Auf Schalke.

Harry Kane scored a header to take the lead for England in the 91st minute.

England will take on Switzerland, with a quarterfinal clash taking place on July 6.