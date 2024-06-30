 Contact Us
News World Turkish intelligence head, Hamas chief discuss Gaza cease-fire talks

Turkish intelligence head, Hamas chief discuss Gaza cease-fire talks

On Sunday, Ibrahim Kalin -- the head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) -- and Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh met to discuss the latest developments related to the Gaza cease-fire negotiations.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 30,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH INTELLIGENCE HEAD, HAMAS CHIEF DISCUSS GAZA CEASE-FIRE TALKS

The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Palestinian group Hamas' political bureau chief on Sunday discussed the most recent developments in Gaza cease-fire negotiations.

The MIT's Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh also discussed steps to secure a permanent cease-fire, hostage-prisoner exchange, and delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, according to information obtained from officials.

Kalin expressed condolences to Haniyeh after his sister was killed in an Israeli attack and for the Palestinian people killed in the ongoing offensive.

He further stated that Türkiye would continue to stand by the Palestinians.