Turkish intelligence head, Hamas chief discuss Gaza cease-fire talks

The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Palestinian group Hamas' political bureau chief on Sunday discussed the most recent developments in Gaza cease-fire negotiations.

The MIT's Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh also discussed steps to secure a permanent cease-fire, hostage-prisoner exchange, and delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, according to information obtained from officials.

Kalin expressed condolences to Haniyeh after his sister was killed in an Israeli attack and for the Palestinian people killed in the ongoing offensive.

He further stated that Türkiye would continue to stand by the Palestinians.





